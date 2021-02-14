Ellevest Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.