Ellevest Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE:TM opened at $160.49 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.