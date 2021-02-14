Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellomay Capital stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.83% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.29. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.71.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

