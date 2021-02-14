Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Capitalization Hits $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00279702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00091813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00086600 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,946.77 or 0.93193477 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

