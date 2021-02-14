Elrond ERD Hits Market Capitalization of $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

