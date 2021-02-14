Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Down to $893.00

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $893.00, but opened at $830.00. Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at $886.40, with a volume of 53,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Energean plc (ENOG.L) from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Energean plc (ENOG.L) alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 817.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 660.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Energean plc (ENOG.L) Company Profile (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean plc (ENOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.