Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $254,796.48 and $4,120.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.