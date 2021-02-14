Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in January

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 14th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 565.0 days.

ENTOF remained flat at $$22.10 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.17. Entra ASA has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $22.70.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTOF shares. Barclays lowered Entra ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities started coverage on Entra ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.