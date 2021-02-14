Eos Management L.P. Invests $1.04 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,232.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

