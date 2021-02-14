EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $281.40

EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.40 and traded as high as $284.00. EP Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 78,706 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 267.90. The company has a market cap of £111.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.68.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

