EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,469,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,500.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 534,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 513,895 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

