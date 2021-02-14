Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Equitable Group stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 358. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $87.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

