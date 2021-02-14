Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

ROG opened at $179.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $184.82.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total value of $707,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,378.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,086,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

