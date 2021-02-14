Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 92,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.