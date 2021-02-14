Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

