EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0015

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $20,513.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.90 or 0.00992192 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 125.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,119,185,762 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

