Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Trading Up 16.7%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) was up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 351,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 95,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.91% of Euro Tech worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

