Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

