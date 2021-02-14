Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300,966 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

ES stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

