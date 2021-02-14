Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exagen by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,029. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

