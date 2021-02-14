EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Tops $0.0136 on Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One EXMO Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $1.80 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 254.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00068725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.56 or 0.00977944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.77 or 0.05255504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

