Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 605,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.