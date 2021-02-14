Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.21 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $97.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,606 shares of company stock worth $14,232,936. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.