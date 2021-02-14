Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Reduced by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 8.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

