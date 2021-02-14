Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $321,947.62

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Faceter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $321,947.62 and approximately $439.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.90 or 0.00993659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.20 or 0.05300342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

