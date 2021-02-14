Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

NYSE FTCH opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,143,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

