Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.82.

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $129.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

