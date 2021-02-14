Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 7.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 1,762,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,967,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a market cap of $547.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

