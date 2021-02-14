Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000.

FDLO stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87.

