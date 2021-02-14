Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.55

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $13.95. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 182,106 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $340.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

