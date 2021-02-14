Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.50. Filtronic plc (FTC.L) shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 47,653 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41.

About Filtronic plc (FTC.L) (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

