Financial Contrast: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) vs. Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Community Bancorp and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 25.79% 14.16% 1.25% Bank of America 19.50% 8.00% 0.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Bancorp and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $37.71 million 2.33 $8.82 million N/A N/A Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.54 $27.43 billion $2.94 11.35

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Bancorp and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 2 6 15 0 2.57

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $33.08, indicating a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats Community Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. As of May 7, 2020, it served approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers; approximately 16,900 ATMs; and digital banking platforms with approximately 39 million active users. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.