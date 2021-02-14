Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.81.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

