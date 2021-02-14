First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Busey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Busey by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

