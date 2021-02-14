First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.