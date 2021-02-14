First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $19.84 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.