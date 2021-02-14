First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 131,276 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $296,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,492. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $76.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

