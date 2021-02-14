First Trust Advisors LP Buys 398,344 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,272,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,765,000 after acquiring an additional 846,167 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,927 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,037,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

