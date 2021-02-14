First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 105,606 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,104. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.51 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

