First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,829 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

