First Trust Advisors LP Sells 952 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of AMERCO worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMERCO by 632.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $500.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $519.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.60 and a 200 day moving average of $399.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.