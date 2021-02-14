First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 14th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NXTG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $74.93. 79,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,335. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $75.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,164,000.

