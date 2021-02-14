FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Shares Gap Down to $77.85

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.85, but opened at $75.00. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 519,876 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £951.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.77.

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile (LON:FGP)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

