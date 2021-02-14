FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSV. Laurentian upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$165.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at C$189.56 on Thursday. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$198.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$176.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.