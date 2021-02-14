Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1,997.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,912 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

