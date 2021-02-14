Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FLXT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 868,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.