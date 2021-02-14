FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE)’s stock price were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 4,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVE) by 291.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Emerging Markets Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.