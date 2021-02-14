Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

