Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,600 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 715,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,796,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

