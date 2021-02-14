Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Forrester Research updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.21 EPS.

FORR stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $38,280.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,771 shares of company stock worth $805,923. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

